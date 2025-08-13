Man granted hearing to examine new DNA evidence after nearly 50 years on death row

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tommy Zeigler, who has been on death row for nearly 50 years, will have another chance to prove his innocence after a judge granted a hearing to examine new DNA evidence.

Zeigler, now 80 years old, was convicted in 1975 for the murder of four people in Winter Garden, including his wife and parents.

His attorneys claim that new DNA testing could exonerate him, and the hearing is set for December 1st at the Orange County Courthouse.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group