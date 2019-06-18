Man held scissors to woman's throat during sexual assault in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Apopka man is behind bars after officials said he broke into a stranger's home and raped her.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Victor Sosavazquez broke into a woman's home, held scissors to her neck and told her to take off her clothes or else he would kill her.
The victim told investigators that Sosavazquez said "it was his first time and he wanted to rape someone and that he had been watching her a lot lately."
Deputies said the Sosavazquez and the victim live in the same neighborhood off State Road 436 and North Wekiva Springs Road.
"It's pretty calm around here," said neighbor Biviana Arredondo. "I never thought something like that would happen."
Neighbors were more shaken up when they saw who deputies believe is responsible for the assault.
One neighbor said she has seen him in the area but never spoke to him.
Sosavazquez faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.
