Man hospitalized after being rescued from Seminole County apartment fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County firefighters rescued a man from a burning apartment just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters said the fire broke out in a bedroom of a second-floor apartment at Fountain Place Apartments off of Lake of the Woods Boulevard and Laterino Court.
They said the man had to be guided out of the apartment before he was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Firefighters said he is expected to be OK.
Paula Thompson, public information officer for Seminole County Fire Rescue, said in addition to the damage to the apartment where the fire broke out, the unit below also suffered water damage. She said the Red Cross is assisting the residents of that unit.
