  • Man hospitalized after Orlando shooting, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is recovering after police said he was shot Wednesday evening.

    Officers responded to the 2500 block of Oak Park Way just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to police.

    Upon arrival, a victim was located with a gunshot wound to his body, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

    Suspect information has yet to be released. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories