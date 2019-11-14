Man hospitalized after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is recovering after police said he was shot Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Oak Park Way just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to police.
Upon arrival, a victim was located with a gunshot wound to his body, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
