Man hospitalized following armed robbery in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was sent to the hospital following an armed robbery Monday evening, according to officials.
Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Cason Cove Drive after receiving a call on the incident, according to police.
Upon arrival, they found one man who was injured and transported him to an area hospital.
The victim's condition has not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
