Man in custody after bomb threat at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Friday after he made a reference to a bomb threat at the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The bomb unit cleared the terminal.
No further information has been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
1 in custody at Daytona Beach International Airport, and Bomb Unit clearing terminal after male subject made reference to a bomb. Updates to come.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}