  • Man in custody after bomb threat at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Friday after he made a reference to a bomb threat at the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The bomb unit cleared the terminal.

    No further information has been released.

    WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in custody after bomb threat at Daytona Beach International Airport,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed robber sought after tying up couple in Altamonte Springs home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Service cart, car collide near Universal Studios in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man flees from troopers after fake credit cards, IDs found in car, FHP says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando's best golf courses