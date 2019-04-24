  • Man in custody after law enforcement officers surround Taft home

    By: Kelly Healey

    TAFT, Fla. - Law enforcement officers surrounded a home in Taft Wednesday as a man barricaded himself inside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.  

    Channel 9 was at the scene when authorities used a tactical vehicle to break through a fence as deputies attempted to contact the man.

    Authorities were able to take the man into custody.

    The SWAT team entered the home to clear the residence, deputies said.

    Neither the name of the man nor the circumstances surrounding the incident were released.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted video before making contact:

