Man in custody after law enforcement officers surround Taft home

TAFT, Fla. - Law enforcement officers surrounded a home in Taft Wednesday as a man barricaded himself inside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Channel 9 was at the scene when authorities used a tactical vehicle to break through a fence as deputies attempted to contact the man.
Authorities were able to take the man into custody.
The SWAT team entered the home to clear the residence, deputies said.
Neither the name of the man nor the circumstances surrounding the incident were released.
Subject is in custody. SWAT clearing the residence. pic.twitter.com/XAV8mkoGYz— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 24, 2019
The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted video before making contact:
OCSO In Taft on scene with a barricaded subject. Deputies are attempting to make contact and take him into custody. pic.twitter.com/HxQbEME9wS— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 24, 2019
