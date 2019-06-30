  • Man in custody after woman found shot to death at Orange County mobile home park, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is in custody after deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said he fatally shot a woman at a mobile home park Saturday.

    It happened around 4:15 p.m. when deputies responded to the 15000 block of Francois Street on reports of a person down.

    Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that 34-year-old Jack Mathis Jr. shot 44-year-old Michelle Ennis.

    Officials believe Mathis and Ennis were acquaintances, but have not said what led to the shooting. 

    Mathis was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in addition to drug-related charges.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

