Man in custody after woman stabbed to death in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police said they are investigating a fatal stabbing Wednesday.
The stabbing happened at the 300 block of North Woodland Boulevard, police said.
Related Headlines
"Preliminary indications are that a homeless man stabbed a homeless woman," DeLand police tweeted.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The man was taken into custody and was treated for "possible self-inflicted wounds," police said.
Neither the circumstances of the stabbing nor the names of those involved have been released.
Woodland Boulevard is shut down from Church Street to Pennsylvania Avenuewhile our detectives process the scene of the fatal stabbing.— DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) October 16, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}