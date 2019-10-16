  • Man in custody after woman stabbed to death in DeLand, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police said they are investigating a fatal stabbing Wednesday.

    The stabbing happened at the 300 block of North Woodland Boulevard, police said.

    "Preliminary indications are that a homeless man stabbed a homeless woman," DeLand police tweeted.

    The man was taken into custody and was treated for "possible self-inflicted wounds," police said.

    Neither the circumstances of the stabbing nor the names of those involved have been released.

