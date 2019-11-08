Man in custody in fatal Marion County crashed that killed 3, including 2 children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is behind bars after the Florida Highway Patrol said he struck another vehicle while he was under the influence.
The crash happened just before 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467, according to officials.
FHP said 48-year-old Stephen Lynn failed to stop his Ford F-350 he was driving when a light turned red and he crashed into a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Suzuki Nunez.
Nunez and two children in the car, 9-year-old Nevaeh Nunez and 7-year-old Katalaya Nunez, died as a result of their injuries.
Lynn faces three counts of DUI manslaughter, in addition to other charges.
