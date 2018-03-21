Man indicted in Cocoa motel stabbing death

COCOA, Fla. - A grand jury indictment brought a 19-year-old Brevard County murder suspect to the courtroom for a third time.
Joshua Keravuori turned himself in to authorities in Alpharetta, Georgia, after a nationwide manhunt following the discovery of 65-year-old Terry Hilliard's body at Cocoa's Dixie Motel last month.
The Ocala man was stabbed more than 20 times.
Investigators said Keravuori checked into the motel with the victim. Police released surveillance video of the suspect, who, according to court documents, told Georgia officials that Hilliard attempted to rape him.
The grand jury heard testimony from the Brevard County medical examiner, a Cocoa police crime scene investigator and a detective before returning the indictment charging premeditated first-degree murder, fraudulent use of a credit card and petit theft.
Keravuori's attorney has already entered written pleas of not guilty on all charges in the case.
