  • Man injured after deputy-involved shooting in Osceola County

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy in training shot a man Sunday night while responding to a noise complaint call at a home south of Lake Nona, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on Conrad Court near Narcoossee and Boggy Creek roads.

    The man who was shot suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

    The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy in training was at the scene with a senior deputy.

    Deputies said some sort of confrontation occurred before shots were fired.

    Neighbors said they were shocked by the shooting.

    “There hasn't been a lot of crime or any problems around here,” said neighbor Dale Lawson.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the deputy involved has been placed on leave, which is standard procedure.

