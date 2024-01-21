Man injured after Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call around 5 a.m. for a shooting on the 5200 block of Winter Garden Road, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said found a man in his 30s who was shot.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

Deputies said the man was also uncooperative with investigators.

This is an active investigation.

