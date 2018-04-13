Man injured in shooting at Orange County laundromat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was injured early Friday in a shooting at a laundromat in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3:15 a.m. at the Super Coin Laundromat on Lupez Drive near Silver Star and North Pine Hills roads, Orange County Lt. Ashley Strange said.
The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Strange said.
"The victim was reluctant to provide any further information regarding the suspect or what occurred," Strange said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
