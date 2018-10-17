Man injured in shooting near Ocoee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting near Ocoee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. at Dorscher Road and West Colonial Drive, Orange County Lt. Alex Greenberg said.
The victim met with someone he knows and the pair got into an argument, Greenberg said.
Deputies said the gunman shot at the victim while he was driving away.
Investigators said the victim drove to a nearby liquor store, where he called for help.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in sable condition.
Neither person was publicly identified.
The gunman remains at large.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}