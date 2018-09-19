Man installs cameras in ex-girlfriend's home, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies have arrested a man they said secretly installed surveillance cameras inside his ex-girlfriend's home while she was on vacation.
Investigators said 49-year-old James West placed several hidden cameras in multiple rooms, including cameras in his ex's daughter's bedroom and a bathroom.
Investigators received a call Aug. 8 from a woman who said that when she returned form vacation, she discovered cameras the size of pinholes in bedrooms and bathrooms throughout the home, which she shares with her two adult daughters.
West was at the home to fix a fish tank. When deputies confronted him, they said he denied the allegations.
"We were able to recover an image of a person who appeared to be installing the camera, then, based on that, we were able to go back to the victim who had actually been in some sort of relationship with this person and she positively identified him," said Seminole County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Bob Kealing.
Detectives said the cameras were purchased from Amazon and were connected to SD cards that contained hundreds of one-minute clips and images.
Deputies said West installs cameras for a living.
He’s been charged with three counts of video voyeurism.
