Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he kicked two swans in the head and then another swan in the backside while practicing karate at Lake Eola, Orlando police said.
Rocco Mantella, 34, was charged with cruelty to animals, according to an arrest report.
The report said a witness told police Mantella kicked the swans “as hard as possible.”
Another witness said Mantella kicked a small duck that appeared to be sleeping.
The report said Mantella laughed after seeing the reaction of a woman who witnessed him kicking the swans.
Witnesses said Mantella made an effort to leave the sidewalk and harass the animals by intentionally kicking them in the head.
Officers tried to find the injured swans and duck, but were unsuccessful.
Mantella remains jailed on $1,000 bail.
