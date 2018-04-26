  • Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he kicked two swans in the head and then another swan in the backside while practicing karate at Lake Eola, Orlando police said.

     

    Related Headlines

    Rocco Mantella, 34, was charged with cruelty to animals, according to an arrest report.

     

    The report said a witness told police Mantella kicked the swans “as hard as possible.”

     

    Another witness said Mantella kicked a small duck that appeared to be sleeping.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    The report said Mantella laughed after seeing the reaction of a woman who witnessed him kicking the swans.

     

    Witnesses said Mantella made an effort to leave the sidewalk and harass the animals by intentionally kicking them in the head.

     

    Officers tried to find the injured swans and duck, but were unsuccessful. 

     

    Mantella remains jailed on $1,000 bail.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guests use Bluetooth technology at Disney hotel to enter rooms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents react to bear killing dog, injuring another in Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fecal coliform detected in Titusville groundwater, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Accused Ocala school shooter snuck gun in guitar case, was looking for…