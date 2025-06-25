Man killed after allegedly charging at Orange County deputies identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by two deputies Monday afternoon.

Deputies say Todd Hannigan, 57, was shot when deputies responded to the Isles at East Millenia Apartments on Lake Fountain Drive.

Deputies say a woman called 911, claiming Hannigan was on drugs and threatening her with a knife.

The woman escaped, but deputies say Hannigan charged at them with a knife. That’s when they shot him.

