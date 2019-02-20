Man killed in Apopka shooting, deputies say

APOPKA, Fl. - Officials are investigating following a fatal shooting in Apopka Wednesday morning.
Deputies were initally dispatched out to the area of East 15th Street and South Central Avenue on an aggravated battery call around 5:35 a.m.
A man was located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to AdventHealth Apopka where he later died.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
