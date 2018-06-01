  • Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, deputies said.

    Deputies said a man was killed about 10:30 a.m. Friday on 8th Street North in Dundee after he injured a deputy. The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening. 

    >>>More Polk County news<<<

    No other information was released. 

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he will release more details about the incident Friday afternoon. 

    WATCH LIVE: Details released on deputy-involved shooting

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida infant sitting in bouncy chair attacked by pit bull

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father of escaped Lake County inmate believes son may be searching for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starflyer: World's tallest spinning ride opens in Orlando along I-Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now