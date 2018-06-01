Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, deputies said.
Deputies said a man was killed about 10:30 a.m. Friday on 8th Street North in Dundee after he injured a deputy. The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.
No other information was released.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he will release more details about the incident Friday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Details released on deputy-involved shooting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}