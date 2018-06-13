  • Man killed when he crashes into tree, overturns car off I-95 in Brevard Co.

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man drove off I-95, hit a tree and has died, Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers are investigating a fatal crash along I-95 South near the rest stop at mile marker in 209 in Brevard County around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Troopers said the man drove his car off the road, struck a tree and overturned. He was the only person in the vehicle.

    Investigators did not release the man's name. Troopers are trying to figure out how the crash happened.

    Traffic on southbound I-95 was slow in that area.

