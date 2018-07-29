Man killed, woman injured in head-on boat collision near Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was injured after their boat collided head-on with another boat in a channel in the intracoastal waterway near Edgewater Saturday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
The man and woman, whom officials did not identify, were heading north in the old channel near the intracoastal around 9 p.m. when their boat collided with another heading south, officials said.
The man died in the crash. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to FWC.
The three people on the other boat—a man, a woman and a boy—were not treated for injuries in the collision, officials said.
