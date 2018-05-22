0 Man leads deputies on chase after beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend in DeLand, report says

DELAND, Fla. - A man was arrested early Tuesday after he punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and forced her into the trunk of her car, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Tanisha Hill was at her apartment Monday night on East New Hampshire Avenue in DeLand when her ex-boyfriend, Darrian Miler, demanded she give him a ride to his car.

Hill drove Miler to the 600 block of Margaret Street where he demanded she get out of the car, deputies said. When Hill refused, Miler walked to the driver’s side and began punching Hill several times in the face, investigators said.

Miler than popped the trunk and forced her inside after taking her cellphone, credit cards and money, a news release said. He told her she was not allowed to call anyone and proceeded to punch her continuously in the face before shutting the trunk, deputies said.

Hill was able to use the trunk release and started screaming, causing residents to come out of their homes, deputies said. The residents approached the pair, but Miler started punching Hill again and tried to force her back into the trunk, deputies said.

When Miler confronted the residents, Hill ran to a nearby Family Food Market to call for help, the release said.

Miler then stole Hill’s vehicle, deputies said. Responding deputies said Hill had swelling on her nose, lips, and cheeks and three of her front, upper teeth had been broken and knocked out.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they located Miler driving Hill’s car just after midnight Tuesday in Daytona Beach on LPGB Boulevard and International Speedway Boulevard. Miler then drove with speeds up to 120 mph west into DeLand as deputies pursued him, the release said.

The car’s tires were punctured when authorities used stop sticks. The car stopped on Julia Avenue and Miler was taken into custody, deputies said.

Miler was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand where he said he was going to “kill himself before being in jail for life,” deputies said.

Miler was booked into the Volusia County Jail without bail on charges of carjacking, false imprisonment, kidnapping, depriving 911, robbery and felony battery (domestic violence) (prior convictions reference battery).



The Volusia County Branch Jail was notified of Miler's suicidal threat.

