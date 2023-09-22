Man lost at sea off Florida’s coast reunited with crews who saved his life

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man who was lost at sea has reunited with the crews who saved his life.

The rescue happened in August off the coast of Saint Augustine.

Charles Gregory, 25, was swept out to sea, 12 miles from the coast, after his small boat capsized.

See: Crews rescue injured manatee found in Florida storm drain

He was lost for 30 hours before he was spotted on radar.

During Thursday’s reunion the pilot who found him shared what the rescue meant to him.

Watch: Stranded window washers escape to balcony of downtown Orlando high-rise amid severe weather

When Gregory was rescued, he was dehydrated, bruised, stung by jellyfish, and sunburnt.

Despite his brush with death, Gregory said he’s still enjoying the water.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group