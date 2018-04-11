0 Man lures children into car with $1 bills in Volusia County, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers are looking for a man who gave $1 bills to children to lure them into his car, investigators said.

The reported incident happened Tuesday in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Apartments at 1221 Kennedy Road, police said.

Police said he offered the children money to come by themselves.

At least two children climbed into the stranger's white Chevy Impala, but quickly got out after older children called out to them, police said.

“I’m glad that I got my son home because I was scared,” said mother Kanisha Howard.

The man had the 5-year-old on his lap and was teaching the child how to drive while the other 6-year-old child was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.

The children told their parents what happened and one parent called 911, police said.

The man had left before officers arrived.

The children described the man as black with short hair and pistol tattoos on his face and a teardrop tattoo between his eyes, police said.

“If he’s thinking about taking my child, he’s messing with the wrong child because I’m going to go to the grave about mine,” Howard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5100.

