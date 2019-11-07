Man may have inappropriately touched more children on Disney grounds, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 50-year-old man who was arrested after officials said he inappropriately touched two children at Disney's Magic Kingdom now faces additional molestation charges.
Officials said James Jones is the same man who was caught on video from Disney's Haunted Mansion ride, where a 14-year-old girl said touched her.
An arrest report said that the girl told deputies Jones touched her at two different times in the ride's preshow area. The girl said she saw him touching other girls, as well.
James was able to escape the park in that incident before security could identify him.
Disney security eventually tracked him down in October, after deputies said he touched someone during the preshow of the Haunted Mansion ride and someone else inside the Ye Old Christmas Shoppe. The incidents were reported within two hours of each other.
Jones has remained in jail since his arrest and has been ordered by a judge not to return to any Disney property or anyplace where children congregate.
