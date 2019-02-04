Man pretended to be a lawyer and preyed on people with immigration issues, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of pretending to be a lawyer and lying to people who are trying to get their immigration status in order.
Rockledge police arrested Jean Eustace, 36, for allegedly pretending to be an immigration lawyer. Police said he even had a website and office.
“He's been filling out paperwork and he's been taking their money,” said Rockledge police Officer Steve Tagye.
Police said Eustace had fake offices in Rockledge, Palm Bay and Orlando.
Police say a woman called last August after she went to one of the offices and had an uneasy feeling. Officers then contacted the Department of Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"Without her we don't know how many more people could have been victimized,” Tagye said. “She was courageous enough to come to us with her hunch."
It’s not clear how many people are victims. It’s also not clear how long Eustace has been posing an attorney or how much money he allegedly took.
You can check to see if an attorney is properly licensed by going to the Florida Bar’s website. Click here to search their database.
