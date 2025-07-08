Man pulls gun at Orlando Mercedes-Benz dealership, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at a local car dealership in front of customers and employees.

Police say Antonio Clemmons, 42, was arrested after leaving the Mercedes-Benz on Millenia Boulevard on Sunday.

Employees said he was asked to leave after yelling in the showroom, then showing a gun in his waistband when the manager confronted him.

The manager said Clemmons also claimed to be with Border Patrol and had a badge. He then allegedly said to the manager, “bang bang.”

The manager reportedly said others in the showroom were afraid at that point and some customers took shelter in an office.

Police caught up to Clemmons walking away from the business. Officers found the gun, which they said was fake but looked real.

Police said Clemmons claimed he went to the dealership to buy two vehicles.

After further investigation, Clemmons was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

