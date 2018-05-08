  • Man punches, chokes, tries to rape Titusville hotel employee, deputies say

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday on charges of attempted sexual battery on a Titusville hotel employee, deputies said.

     

    Diderot Suffrena, 36, of Apopka, choked a Quality Inn employee who entered a room to provide maid service, deputies said. Suffrena, who was not a hotel guest, then punched the woman repeatedly while trying to sexually assault her, authorities said.   

     

    The victim fought off Suffrena and fled the room, deputies said.


    Suffrena fled the hotel in a Mercedes, but was pulled over and arrested in Cocoa, just hours later, officers said.

     

    Suffrena was identified by the victim, and he also matched the attacker who was caught on surveillance video from the hotel, deputies said.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

     

    “This was a horrific, violent attack,” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our investigators will be vigorously retracing his previous activity as they are deeply concerned about the level of violence by this suspect.”

     

    Suffrena was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of sexual battery, aggravated battery and occupied burglary, deputies said.

    He is being held without bail.

     

