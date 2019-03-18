DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A recently-released man who was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies and crashing into a front porch of a home, a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office release said.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office helicopter had radioed to ground units that they were following a suspicious person in a vehicle, the release said. John Mai, 25, fled at a high rate of speed from a deputy who was attempting a traffic stop, authorities said.
The deputies followed, along with the helicopter, and deployed stop sticks. Mai then crashed into the porch of a home on North Carolina Street in Daytona Beach and ran to an apartment complex, where he was caught by Daytona Beach police, authorities said.
A passenger ran from the car but was not found.
Mai was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer without violence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail Sunday after posting $12,500 bail.
The news release also said: “In 2011, Mai was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and grand theft auto after he crashed into a car while speeding away from a January 2010 attempted traffic stop in Daytona Beach. The crash killed Paul E. Outzen.”
Watch video of high-speed incident below:
