Man recovering after being stung at least 100 times by bees in Brevard County

VIERA, Fla. - A man was sent to the hospital Monday after suffering from over 100 bee stings after he tried to defend his dog from the attack.
A neighbor gave Channel 9 the details on the attack.
"He went out there to save the dog and then the bees stung him," said Margie Phipps. "He's in the emergency room with 100 bites."
The dog did not survive the attack.
The home on Myrtlewood Way is the site of an estimate of over 1,000 bees.
Leo Cross with Florida Wildlife Trappers was called to the scene to capture as many as he could
"When one bee stings you, it sets off a pheromone which lets the rest of the hive know there's a problem and it attracts the rest of them in," said Cross.
The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the victim.
Cross said he will continue to work with the homeowners to find a solution on how to remove the hive from the property.
