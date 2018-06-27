  • Man's body found in ditch along Colonial Drive, FHP says

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man whose body was found along Colonial Drive in Orange County Wednesday morning.

    FHP said the man’s body was found in a ditch along East Colonial Drive near Berkeley Street.

    The medical examiner is on the scene to determine if the man was killed by a hit-and-run crash, FHP said.

    FHP said it will release more information as soon as it’s available.

    Location of the death investigation:

