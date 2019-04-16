  • Man's body found in watery ditch outside Orlando hotel, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a man was found slightly submerged in a watery ditch, Orlando police said.

     

    The man was found at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Hampton Inn on South Kirkman Road, police said.  

     

    The Orlando Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

     

    The man’s identity is unknown.

     

    Monday, a body was found in the backyard of a home near Turkey Lake Road, not far from Universal Orlando. Read: Body found buried in backyard of home near Universal Orlando

     

