Man's body found in watery ditch outside Orlando hotel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a man was found slightly submerged in a watery ditch, Orlando police said.
The man was found at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Hampton Inn on South Kirkman Road, police said.
The Orlando Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
The man’s identity is unknown.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
