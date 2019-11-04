  • Man seriously injured when machine falls on him in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was seriously injured Monday morning when a piece of machinery fell on him in the Pine Castle area, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said they were called at about 10 a.m. to Pine Castle Boulevard near East Lancaster Road and South Orange Avenue after the machine toppled over while the worker was moving it with a portable forklift.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials said the man's co-workers freed him from beneath the machine, which is used to test parachute webbing.

    He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories