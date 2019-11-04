Man seriously injured when machine falls on him in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was seriously injured Monday morning when a piece of machinery fell on him in the Pine Castle area, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called at about 10 a.m. to Pine Castle Boulevard near East Lancaster Road and South Orange Avenue after the machine toppled over while the worker was moving it with a portable forklift.
Officials said the man's co-workers freed him from beneath the machine, which is used to test parachute webbing.
He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.
#UPDATE Industrial accident Pinecastle Blvd./seriously injured worker was moving a tensile strength testing machine, used to test webbing for parachutes, with a portable forklift when it toppled over. Co-workers freed him and he was awake and talking when firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/f2OQLstwqZ— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 4, 2019
