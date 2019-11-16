  • Man shoots at juvenile at Orlando apartment complex, police say

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a man shot at a juvenile at an apartment complex on South Kirkman Road.

    At 12:44 p.m., officers arrived at 4581 S. Kirman Road, and a woman confirmed a man shot a gun and was still inside the apartment, police said.

    SWAT responded to the scene and apprehended the man. There were no gunshot victims, according to police.

    No other details are available. 

