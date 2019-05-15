DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An argument over loud music led to a shooting outside of a Daytona Beach pizza place early Wednesday morning, police said.
Public Information Officer Messod Bendayan said a man sitting outside of Angelo’s Pizza and the driver of a black Mustang got into an argument over loud music playing from the car around 3:30 a.m.
Bendayan said the driver got out of his car and approached the suspect. Police said at some point during the argument the suspect’s gun fired, striking the driver in the ribs.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is in custody charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police have not released the identification of the suspect or the victim, and said both are being uncooperative with the investigation.
Working a shooting scene on Seabreeze near Wild Olive. Please avoid the area. Thanks. #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/jIpkktMznw— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 15, 2019
