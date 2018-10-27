Man shot and killed down the street from Marion County elementary school Halloween event

OCALA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed down the street from an Ocala elementary school Friday evening, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Brandon Hammett, 18, was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 32nd Street and Southwest 43rd Court, deputies said.
The suspects in the shooting are currently at large, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The crime occurred down the street from Saddlewood Elementary while the school was hosting a Safe Halloween event with approximately 1,200 people in attendance.
The incident did not happen at the school.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available currently.
