Man shot at convenience store in Cocoa, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition.

    Around 11:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the Peachtree Meat and Produce convenience store in Cocoa.

    Investigators said a mother and daughter were outside the store when they were approached by two men in a vehicle. 

    Police said the two parties began to argue, which escalated into a physical fight and later into an exchange of gunfire.

    Investigators said one man in the vehicle was shot in the head.

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

    Police said Latray Bell, 27, is facing a charge of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied structure.

