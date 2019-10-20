Man shot at convenience store in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the Peachtree Meat and Produce convenience store in Cocoa.
Investigators said a mother and daughter were outside the store when they were approached by two men in a vehicle.
Police said the two parties began to argue, which escalated into a physical fight and later into an exchange of gunfire.
Investigators said one man in the vehicle was shot in the head.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police said Latray Bell, 27, is facing a charge of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied structure.
