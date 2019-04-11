Man shot by Orange County deputies after waving simulated firearm at intersection

AZALEA PARK, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office shot a man after they said he waved a simulated firearm.
The shooting happened in the area of Forsyth Road and Old Cheney Highway after reports the suspect was waving the gun at the intersection.
The suspect pulled the gun from his waistband, upon arrival by deputies and was shot in the arm.
The man sustained non-life threatning injuries in the shooting.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
