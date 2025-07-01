Man shot by Polk County deputy still in critical condition, faces attempted murder charges

POINCIANA, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the man shot by a deputy Monday afternoon is facing charges when he gets out of the hospital.

Judd said Wilfredo Ramon Morales is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Deputies say they responded to a mental health call in Poinciana, where Morales threatened to kill himself and his wife.

Deputies say as they called his wife over, Morales shot at them, so the deputy fired back.

Morales remains in the hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The deputy involved is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in deputy-involved shootings.

