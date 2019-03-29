Man shot dead in northwest Orlando, unidentified shooter flees scene, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for an unidentified shooter after a man was shot dead in northwest Orlando Friday morning.
Orlando police said the shooting happened on Cinderlane Parkway before 10:30 a.m.
Few details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.
Officers said a woman called police stating a man was following her. Shortly after, the woman told police she heard gunshots. When police arrived, they found a man shot dead.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.
