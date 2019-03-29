  • Man shot dead in northwest Orlando, unidentified shooter flees scene, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for an unidentified shooter after a man was shot dead in northwest Orlando Friday morning.

    Orlando police said the shooting happened on Cinderlane Parkway before 10:30 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    Few details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Officers said a woman called police stating a man was following her. Shortly after, the woman told police she heard gunshots. When police arrived, they found a man shot dead.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.

     

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories