ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after they said a homeowner shot an alleged home invader.
Deputies were called to the BP gas station on North Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida about 1:22 p.m. after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.
Deputies rendered aid until Seminole County firefighters arrived.
#Update: Homeowner’s mom told me her daughter was on phone with her at the time. She told me her daughter, who is ex-law enforcement shot intruder. Suspect caught at gas station on Alafaya Trail.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/IgtLQMrC1X— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) June 11, 2018
The man was injured during a burglary at a home on Westbourne Drive in Oviedo, deputies said.
The homeowner's mother said the suspect was trying to smash the back sliding-glass door when her daughter opened fire.
He ran off and turned up at the gas station, which is about 2.5 miles from the home.
The case was turned over to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
