  • Woman shoots man trying to break into Oviedo home, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after they said a homeowner shot an alleged home invader. 

    Deputies were called to the BP gas station on North Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida about 1:22 p.m. after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. 

    Deputies rendered aid until Seminole County firefighters arrived. 

    The man was injured during a burglary at a home on Westbourne Drive in Oviedo, deputies said. 

    The homeowner's mother said the suspect was trying to smash the back sliding-glass door when her daughter opened fire. 

    He ran off and turned up at the gas station, which is about 2.5 miles from the home. 

    The case was turned over to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.  

