Man shot during child 'exchange' between girlfriend, father of child in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is recovering after he was shot Friday afternoon at a Clermont park during what officials called a "child exchange."
Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot in the 16000 block of Rising Star Drive in an incident between the victim's girlfriend and the father of the child.
The victim was transported by his girlfriend to an area hospital.
Detectives said they are currently interviewing a person of interest and other witnesses in connection with the incident.
The child involved was not injured during the incident.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}