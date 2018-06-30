Man shot during gun battle in Orlando 7-Eleven parking lot, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the ankle after a gun battle in front of a Pine Hills 7-Eleven Saturday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.
A witness told police three men were shooting at each other in front of the 7-Eleven at 4355 Silver Star Road around 3 p.m.
A man was hit in the ankle and taken to the hospital, police said. He is not being cooperative, police said, and he does not want to press charges.
A vehicle fled the 7-Eleven parking lot and eluded police until officers stopped near the corner of Willow Bend and Silver Star Road, according to police.
Multiple people have been detained, police said.
An innocent bystander parked at the 7-Eleven was injured by broken glass when a bullet hit his windshield.
No officers were injured.
Silver Star was briefly closed while police responded, but is back open.
This is an active investigation.
