Man shot in chest in west Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon in west Orlando, according to the police department.
Officers found the man around 5:15 p.m. lying on the ground of an apartment complex along the 3900 block of WD Judge Boulevard, police said.
The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim knows the suspect.
Police did not release the identity of the suspect.
The two were fighting when the fight escalated into a shooting, police said.
The suspect is still at large, police said.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available.
