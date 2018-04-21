Man shot in deputy-involved shooting, Orange County officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Orange County deputies, investigators said.
The deputy-involved shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Investigators said deputies are OK.
No other information has been released.
Sheriff Demings will brief media at deputy-involved shooting scene. One man taken to the hospital. Deputies ok. pic.twitter.com/SoNVStg3SV— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018
PIO responding to Deputy involved shooting. Media staging area at Pine and Terry streets. All information given at scene.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018
