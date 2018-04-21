  • Man shot in deputy-involved shooting, Orange County officials say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Orange County deputies, investigators said.

    The deputy-involved shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando.

    It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

    Investigators said deputies are OK.

    No other information has been released.

