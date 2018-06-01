  • Man shot in head on SR 408 dies while search for shooter continues

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man found shot in the head on State Road 408 has died, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

    Craig Arroyo Jr. died at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at a local hospital.

    Arroyo was found shot in his white, two-door Honda between Semoran Boulevard and Goldenrod Road on May 24, deputies said.

    Authorities said they believe Arroyo was shot prior to getting onto State Road 408, but they are unsure where.

    Deputies are still searching for the shooter. 

    Call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.

    No other details have been released.

