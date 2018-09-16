Man shot in Orlando restaurant parking lot, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside an Orlando restaurant sent one man to the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred outside La Cas De Los Chimis at 517 North Semoran Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., deputies said.
When deputies arrived, a large crowd in the parking started to leave in cars or on foot.
Witnesses told deputies about a possible suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, as well as a possible victim seen limping away.
About an hour after the shooting, a 23-year-old man showed up to Florida Hospital East with a gunshot wound to leg that was not life-threatening, deputies said.
The man was uncooperative with deputies and declined to prosecute.
The investigation is ongoing.
