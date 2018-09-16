  • Man shot in Orlando restaurant parking lot, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside an Orlando restaurant sent one man to the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred outside La Cas De Los Chimis ​​​​at 517 North Semoran Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., deputies said. 

    When deputies arrived, a large crowd in the parking started to leave in cars or on foot. 

    Witnesses told deputies about a possible suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, as well as a possible victim seen limping away.

    About an hour after the shooting, a 23-year-old man showed up to Florida Hospital East with a gunshot wound to leg that was not life-threatening, deputies said. 

    The man was uncooperative with deputies and declined to prosecute. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 
     

