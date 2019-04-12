  • Man shot in torso found lying on road in Orlando, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found lying on a road with a gunshot wound in Orlando early Friday morning, police said.

     

    The man was found lying on Westmoreland Drive at about 2:19 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his torso, police said.

     

    He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

     

    "We know there were several people here around the area when it happened, when it occurred. We just need people to come forward," Lt. Frank J. Chisari with the Orlando Police Department said.

     

    Neither the name nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

     

    Police said they are canvassing the neighborhood in search of the gunman.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

     

