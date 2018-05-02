  • Man shot, killed at Daytona Beach home, police say

    By: Jason Kelly , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a Daytona Beach home, officials said.

    Investigators said the shooting was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. at a home on Butler Boulevard.

    Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw a body lying in a driveway.

    Neither the name of the victim nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

    Police have ruled the man's death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

